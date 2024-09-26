Boulder Police Department launches new traffic crash dashboard designed to increase community transparency

A new traffic crash dashboard for the city of Boulder is now available to the public, Boulder Police Department announced on Thursday.

According to the press release, the police department hopes this dashboard will serve as an interactive tool to inform the entire community about crashes that involved deaths and serious bodily injuries. It's meant to focus particularly on serious crashes.

This interactive dashboard is expected to have updates to case statuses with a transparency goal for increased community awareness and trust. That also means the city hopes to receive community feedback to further improve the dashboard, which is described as a work in progress rather than a finished product.

Key dashboard features

When and where the crash occurred

What type of drivers/operators were involved

A brief description of what happened

The weather conditions

If tickets or charges were filed and

The current case status

The dashboard was designed through collaboration of the police department and the city's Innovation and Technology division.