Boulder police asks for public's help identifying possible person of interest in shooting near CU Boulder

The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a shooting on Monday night.

Authorities say at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, officers received a report on a shooting that occurred in 1300 block of Canyon Boulevard.

Do you recognize this possible person of interest in connection to Monday night's shooting? Detectives do not believe the suspect and victim knew each other. Full news release: https://t.co/IjyeD9Cm3B#Boulder #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/KJyZpnEkha — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 3, 2023

Officers arrived to the scene and located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. A tourniquet was applied to the woman and was transported to an area hospital where she was later released.

It was reported the victim had been sleeping outside when she was confronted by the suspect, who ran away following the shooting.

Detectives believe the individuals did not know each other.

Based on an investigation conducted by Boulder detectives identified a possible person of interest.

If you have any information about their identity, please contact Detective Hartkopp by calling the Boulder Police tipline at 303-441-1974 reference case 23-01930.