Boulder police arrest suspected serial burglar Roman Owens

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Boulder police detectives have arrested suspected serial burglar Roman Owens. Police said Owens has a pattern where he walks from unit to unit in apartment buildings until he finds one unlocked.

If confronted, he makes up an excuse and leaves. But if not, he quickly steals small items like air pods, jewelry or cash.

roman-owens.jpg
Boulder Police

Owens has been charged with three felony counts of second-degree burglary and more charges are pending.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking for anyone with information to call the Boulder Police Department at (303) 441-3333.

September 14, 2022 / 3:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

