Boulder wants feedback on snow removal in the city

The City of Boulder wants feedback from residents about the snow and ice response. The city said the feedback will be used to help inform an upcoming review of the program.

CBS

The questionnaire focuses on increasing awareness of where, when and why snow and ice clearing services are delivered. There is also a chance for participants to provide feedback about the program.

The online questionnaire will be open through March 17. The comments will be part of any proposed changes to the program that may occur in the 2023-2024 winter season.

LINK: Snow and Ice Response Review Questionnaire