Boulder encourages gun safety with gun safe giveaway

People in Boulder had the chance to get a free gun safe on Saturday. It's part of an effort to combat gun deaths.

The district attorney's office says many shootings and teen suicides are carried out by stolen guns, and that proper gun storage can help prevent them.

Boulder residents receive free gun safe at the Foothills Hospital. CBS

On Saturday, free gun safes and cable locks were handed out at Boulder Community Health's Foothills Hospital campus.

Organizers hope making safe storage more accessible will help keep guns out of the wrong hands and prevent future tragedies.

"It's about recognizing that so many of the shootings we have are with stolen guns and recognizing people have the right to possess a firearm. But if we can meet gun owners in the middle and make sure they're safely and securely storing their firearms, we reduce shootings, we reduce teen suicides, and we improve community safety. That's why this is a great, innovative program, and I hope to see it taken statewide," said District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

Another gun safe giveaway will take place on Nov. 11 in Longmont following the Veterans Day Parade.