Boulder County confirms first human case of West Nile Virus this season

A 65-year-old man from Longmont is Boulder County's first human case of West Nile Virus this year, according to Boulder County Public Health.

The man reported stiffness and pain in his joints, fever, chills, abdominal pain, and body aches.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus typically show up anywhere from 3 to 14 days after initial infection. Most cases are mild, though some serious infections can cause encephalitis or meningitis, loss of vision, coma, tremors, convulsions, and even death.

West Nile Virus comes from mosquitos, and there is no treatment, cure, or vaccination. Most West Nile cases in Colorado are recorded in August and September, when mosquitoes are more prevalent at dusk and dawn. However, cases can be recorded as early as May and as late as December.

Typically, cases fall dramatically after the first freeze of the season.

"This is the time of year when we see the most people become ill from West Nile Virus infections," Sandra Sonoda, Communicable Disease nurse at Boulder County Public Health, said in a news release. "We all need to continue to be diligent about protecting ourselves from mosquito bites particularly between dusk and dawn."