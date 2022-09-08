Watch CBS News
Boulder County West Nile cases, hospitalizations on the rise

Boulder County Public Health is asking residents to protect themselves from the West Nile Virus
Boulder County Public Health is asking residents to protect themselves from the West Nile Virus. At least 10 county residents have been hospitalized with the virus since Aug. 1.

That's the county's total number of hospitalizations in all of 2021. 

Health experts recommend using insect repellant with DEET, dressing in long sleeves and pants, avoiding the outdoors from dusk until dawn and draining standing water around your home.

