Boulder County to bring back FlatIron Flyer after dispute with RTD

Boulder County wins big in a dispute with RTD. The county wrestled $34 million in pandemic aid away from the agency.

The county also won approval to use that money for an alternate transit service.

That money was withheld from RTD because several bus lines were suspended during the pandemic, like the FlatIron Flyer and the Longmont Express bus.

Boulder County plans to use the money to restart those bus services.

