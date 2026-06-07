Boulder County Sheriff's Office says couple fired at road rage driver in self defense, suspected arrested

A man was arrested Saturday after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office says he threatened a couple during a road rage incident, inciting them to fire a gun at him in self-defense.

According to the BCSO, the Boulder County Communications Center received a 911 call around 8:12 p.m. from a woman who said a man with a gun was following her and her husband. She told authorities they were driving north on Highway 287 when a sedan began tailgaiting their vehicle.

When they stopped at the traffic light on Lookout Road, the woman said the man pulled alongside their vehicle and began yelling at them. The couple told authorities that the man brandished what looked like a handgun, and they attempted to drive away when the light turned green.

Statements provided to the detectives investigating the incident say the man repeatedly tried to pull up alongside the couple's vehicle, and the woman believed she heard gunshots. Her husband then reportedly fired his handgun towards the suspect's vehicle in self-defense.

The BCSO says the road rage suspect continued following the couple north onto N. 95th Street as they made several turns in an attempt to escape. When the suspect's vehicle veered off the road near Pintail Drive, they pulled over and waited for law enforcement to arrive.

Longmont Police Officers arrived at the scene to find the suspect, later identified as Luis Herrera Cruz, with what they believe was a graze injury to his head. Cruz was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and later arrested.

Police reported finding an airsoft gun in Cruz's vehicle that resembled a real firearm. His vehicle had multiple bullet holes, including one through the windshield, the sheriff's office says. They added that Cruz admitted to drinking before the road rage incident and appeared to be intoxicated.

He is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including felony menacing, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

The BCSO says the couple's actions appear to have been in self-defense, but the investigation is still in the early stages.

They encouraged anyone with additional information on the case to contact them at bcsotips@bouldercounty.gov.