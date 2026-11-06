Boulder County deputies arrest 19-year-old male on sex trafficking charges, search for additional victims

Boulder County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 19-year-old male on sex trafficking charges, including several other felonies. According to detectives, Jordan Cameron Ackerman was arrested and booked into the Boulder County Jail on multiple charges after deputies conducted a search warrant in the 2300 block of South Rock Creek Parkway in Superior on Friday.

Ackerman, 19, was taken into custody on several charges including unlawful distribution/transfer of a controlled substance (cocaine on one count and amphetamines on another) to a minor, human trafficking for sexual servitude of a minor, distribution of marijuana to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and criminal attempt to contribute to the delinquency of a minor.

Jordan Cameron Ackerman Boulder County

According to detectives, the arrest stems from an ongoing investigation by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, where Ackerman is believed to have targeted his victims using social media to elicit sex and distribute illegal drugs.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet been identified. Anyone who believes they, or their child, may have been a victim of Ackerman, or anyone with information related to this investigation, is encouraged to contact Boulder County Sheriff's Office Detective Jesse Ihnen at 303-682-6899 or at jihnen@bouldercounty.gov.

Additionally, tips may be made to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at BCSOtips@bouldercounty.gov or 303-441-3674.

