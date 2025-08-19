Watch CBS News
Colorado homeowner facing arson charges after fire burns pool house

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Homeowner in Boulder County charged with arson after fire burns outbuilding
A Boulder County man has been served with a felony summons for fourth-degree arson after a pool house burned on his property. According to investigators, the Boulder County Communications Center received a call about a structure on fire in the 11000 block of Lookout Road in unincorporated Boulder County at 1:50 p.m. on Monday. 

When fire crews arrived, they found an outbuilding, later identified as a pool house, on fire. The home on the property was evacuated due to the proximity of the fire, which spread to surrounding grass and started moving towards the property line, according to investigators. 

lookut-road-fire-mountain-view-1.jpg
The fire on Lookout Road in unincorporated Boulder County.  Mountain View Fire Rescue

Animals in the pasture on the property, as well as pets, were evacuated. A few neighboring properties were also evacuated as a precaution, and Lookout Road was also closed to traffic. 

According to Boulder County, the property owner, Todd Berkebile, said that he had been burning excess wood in a pit located inside the pool house structure. He was served with a felony summons for fourth-degree arson due to the unsafe location of the fire and the proximity of the associated grass fire to a neighboring property. 

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it reached the residence or spread to the neighboring property. 

