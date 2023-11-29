Boulder charities benefit from KBCO Studio C release of holiday music

KBCO radio will soon release Studio C Volume 35, a CD with 18 new songs performed live on the air at 97.3 KBCO. "It's a collectible," Bret Saunders told CBS News Colorado—proceeds from the sale of the CD benefit Boulder County AIDS Project and Food Bank of the Rockies.

Artists from all over the world will stop by Studio C at KBCO to be a part of this yearly project, Saunders said. The collection showcases 18 new recordings as performed live. The radio staff picks the final list that they feature on the CD.

KBCO

The CD goes on sale at five select Whole Food Markets along the Front Range for $12 on Dec. 2.

KBCO

Frank O'Caña, BCAP's Executive Director said in a statement:

"Boulder County AIDS Project is very proud of our decades-long partnership with 97.3 FM KBCO to raise awareness and funds for HIV Services in Colorado. Since opening our doors in 1985, BCAP's vision has remained the same. Until there is a cure, BCAP works to improve the lives of people living with HIV, minimize transmission, and end stigma. Proceeds from the sale of Studio C Volume 35 will help BCAP continue to provide and expand essential services to people living with HIV and people at risk of acquiring HIV and/or hepatitis C. A huge shout out of gratitude to 97.3 FM KBCO for their hard work all year long putting together this year's CD and to each music lover who purchases one."

Erin Pulling, Food Bank of the Rockies President and CEO said in a statement:

"At Food Bank of the Rockies, our mission is to ignite the power of community to nourish people facing hunger, and it's our partners – like KBCO and its listeners – who make that possible. The Food Bank is still responding to a higher need for food assistance compared to pre-COVID levels, distributing enough food every day for more than 180,000 meals for our neighbors in need. By purchasing the KBCO Studio C CD this year, you are helping us answer the challenge of hunger. Thank you for ensuring children, families, and older adults have access to nutritious food when they need it,"