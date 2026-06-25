Boulder celebrates 40 years of farmer's markets, as longtime farmers look to future

Before the Boulder County Farmers Market became a destination for thousands of shoppers each week, it was just a handful of vendors gathering to sell locally grown products.

Forty years later, the market has grown into a cornerstone of the community, supporting more than 150 vendors and reporting about $11 million in sales for local businesses last year.

CBS Colorado's Sarah Horbacewicz interviews Chet Anderson with Fresh Herb Company. CBS

For longtime vendors like Chet Anderson, the milestone is also a chance to reflect on decades spent helping build it.

"I just loved growing stuff, throw the seed down and up they come. That's still the coolest thing ever," Anderson said.

For the last 46 years, Anderson says he's worked nearly every day at his Boulder County flower farm, Fresh Herb Company. While the company has changed its product over the years, from produce to ornamentals, he's always grown to serve his local community. Now, as he walks through rows of lavender and lilies, he still harvests many of his flowers the same way he always has, by hand.

"No machine. This is the machine right here," Anderson said, referring to his hands and a pair of scissors, "One at a time."

Over the years, the farm has become a family business and brought on staff. Generations have worked side-by-side growing flowers and selling them at farmers' markets across Colorado.

"We've all kind of grown up doing this all together," Anderson said.

Anderson says some of his strongest memories come from the customers who have returned year after year.

"Thinking back to the farmers market, the customers there that I see there have been there as long as I have, have been my customers for that long," Anderson said.

The Boulder County Farmers Market CBS

The market celebrated its 40th anniversary on Wednesday at a Picnic in the Park event, highlighting both its history and its future.

Over four decades, the Boulder County Farmers Market has expanded from a small gathering of vendors into one of the region's largest local food markets. City leaders say the economic impact reaches far beyond the vendor tables.

"That's really important for economic impact," said Mark Woulf, Boulder's Assistant City Manager.

As the market grows, city officials and market leaders are also planning what comes next.

"We're also thinking about the next 40 years in partnership and beyond. What does it mean to make sure that the space is vibrant here going forward?" Woulf said, "What does a year-round farmers market presence look like in just continuing to do the awesome things that they've been doing."

In order to make that a reality, Would says the city is currently accepting bids for development near Civic Area Park, hoping to finalize a plan by the end of the year.

But that future also comes as local farmers face ongoing challenges, including drought, freezes and economic uncertainty. Executive Director of Boulder County Farmers Market Mackenzie Sehlke says vendors rely on community support in order to keep growing.

Chet Anderson harvests flowers by hand for Fresh Herb Company. CBS

"This year is more important than ever to shop locally. We've had drought, we've had freezes, there's a lot of economic uncertainty, and there's no better time to get involved in your local community scene than right now," Sehlke said.

And the community was clearly supporting their efforts on Wednesday as hundreds came out to celebrate 40 years of markets, including with flowers from Anderson.

After nearly five decades of growing flowers in Boulder County, he is already looking ahead to the next season and the next generation of farmers and customers who will help carry the market forward.