Armed suspect in custody after 2 hostages rescued from Boulder home; no one hurt after officer fires shot

Boulder police rescued two people when they responded to a reported hostage situation with an armed man on Monday night. One officer fired their gun during the standoff with the suspect, but no one was shot, and the suspect was safely brought into custody.

According to Boulder Police Department's Twitter account, police responded to the suspect in the 3300 block of Broadway near Iris Avenue around after receiving a tip at about 9 :15 p.m.

CBS

Boulder PD confirmed they were given information by Lafayette Police Department about a possible hostage situation in Boulder. When police got to the scene on Broadway, they rescued two people from inside the home.

One officer encountered the suspect during the exchange with the two hostages and fired there gun but didn't hit anyone, and then the suspect barricaded himself in the home after the two were out safe. He was believed to be armed with multiple guns, and police evacuated nearby neighbors and people working near the scene while they negotiated with the suspect.

It was just after 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday when Boulder PD tweeted the suspect was in custody.

UPDATE: Suspect in custody. Please continue to avoid the area while we process the scene. We will tweet when the intersection is back open pic.twitter.com/IJ8pMq4C2v — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) November 29, 2022

Just after 6:32 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Boulder PD confirmed the scene was clear.