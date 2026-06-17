Bonnie Brae Conoco in Denver for sale after more than 80 years of family ownership

When you walk inside the Conoco station at the corner of University Boulevard and Bonnie Brae Boulevard in Denver, you can't help but notice the history on the walls.

"Here's the 40s. The 50s and my dad and uncle in the 70s," says owner Ken Wilson pointing to the pictures on the wall.

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Ken is the third generation of the Wilson family to own the gas station and service center.

"Grandpa Ken started to lease this out in 1942. My dad bought the business from my grandpa and my uncle worked his whole career here for my dad and for me," Ken recalls.

In all, the Wilson family has owned the Conoco station for more than 80 years.

CBS Colorado's Michael Spencer interviews Ken Wilson. CBS

"I started working here in 1978 when I was 12, just part time in the summers. I worked through high school and through college and then did my own thing, and I've been back here about 15 years," said Ken.

"It means so much to our family. It's been a great business."

But Ken is the end of the road for the Wilson family ownership. In February, a for sale sign went up at the Bonnie Brae Conoco.

"We're just looking now. We're not in a rush. It's not like we're going to sell and be done this year. We're going to get a price we want to get, and if it takes us years to do that's okay," he said.

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Wilson has seen a lot of change during his time working at the station and service center.

"There aren't a lot of garages anymore. They used to be everywhere. There were four of them on this block when I was a kid, he said.

When asked what he'll miss most, Ken points to his relationship with his customers.

"I've had customers now where I actually waited on their grandparents. And then their parents. And now them."

As for what his grandpa would say if he could see the place now, Ken says, "I think he'd say he was really proud of what we've done. Both my father, my uncle and myself. Hopefully he's still hanging around here once in a while."