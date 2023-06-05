Cancer survivor rooting on the Denver Nuggets years after meeting Nikola Jokic

Nearly four years after Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets spent their pre-game time supporting a teenager battling cancer, now the same teenager has returned to Ball Arena to return his support to the NBA's Western Conference Champions.

In 2019 Carter Edgerley was battling osteosarcoma, a bone cancer that was located near his knee. Edgerley, a senior in a Fort Collins high school at the time, discovered his cancer after being injured while playing basketball. He ended up having to spend many weeks of his senior year hospitalized at Children's Hospital Colorado undergoing chemotherapy.

Carter, who stands over 6-foot-6, was forced to miss his senior season of basketball as he battled for his life. While hospitalized Edgerley spent most of his time playing basketball video games or watching NBA basketball.

"I would watch so much basketball. So much basketball," Edgerley said. "It is something I can do to take my mind away from anything."

That was when a mutual friend contacted CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas to share Carter's story. Both Edgerley and Thomas were loyal Denver Nuggets fans.

Thomas reached out to the Denver Nuggets, and the team took it from there. The Edgerley family was invited by the team to come early to a game and spend time watching Carter's favorite athletes warm up before a Houston Rockets versus Nuggets game. But, Carter was not told what was happening until he showed up.

"We got to meet up with (Thomas) and (he) brought us in through the back. And I was like what the heck is happening?" Edgerley recalled. "We got to go down and meet some of the players, that was one of the coolest experiences I have ever had."

The players were not briefed on Carter's life circumstances ahead of the game. However, it was hard at the time to look past the tall teen with a bald head sitting courtside in the empty arena. One by one the players of the 2018-2019 Denver Nuggets took the time to stop their workouts and come speak with Carter.

Most signed autographs, others took time to talk with Carter and take photos.

But one athlete went above and beyond, taking time to talk with Carter, sign his jersey and talk with him about basketball. Nikola Jokic, just 24-years-old at the time, was the one who made Carter's day the most.

"It was really cool. It was amazing. He had no idea who I was. But, he came over and said hello," Edgerley said.

While Edgerley was a big fan of Jokic at the time, nobody knew what was to come of his career in the following years. Jokic went on to become a back-to-back NBA MVP and the Western Conference Finals MVP. He has set many records in the years since.

"(I met him) before anything," Edgerley said. "He spent way more time than he needed to, considering it was pregame of an NBA game. I was just like holy cow this is awesome."

As Jokic continued to excel in the NBA, and the Denver Nuggets became one of the best teams in the league, Edgerley continued his battle. His cancer came back for a second time, and he also had to battle infections caused by surgeries.

But, the whole time, Edgerley's love for the Denver Nuggets remained consistent. The jersey Jokic signed is now hanging over his bed as a memory of the time he got to meet an NBA star.

"I earned that. So, I am keeping that," Edgerley said. "It is just one of the coolest things I have, to be able to look over and be like that is mine. Every time I see it I get to remember what happened and him signing it. It is just a positive smile-bringing thing."

Edgerley said watching the Nuggets make it to their first NBA Finals in franchise history has been one of the highlights of his recent years. He was able to attend Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. Edgerley said he was excited to return some of the energy the Nuggets gave him during his battle with cancer, as they now battle for their first championship.

"Just knowing that I have met (Jokic) is super cool. To have the proof, have the photos and have the jersey to say, 'Hey, this is something I have done.' It is amazing. But, the fact that he is this successful and still takes the time to do things like this is really a lot of admirable qualities in a person."