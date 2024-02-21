Bond set at $1,000 for "Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes" motorcyclist

The Texas man who allegedly drove from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes on a motorcycle has bail set at $1,000.

Rendon Dietzmann, 32, of Justin, Texas, goes by Gixxer Brah on YouTube and posts videos from a camera mounted to his helmet while driving his motorcycle.

He was released from the Denton County Sheriff's Office and transferred into the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

A video titled "From Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 Minutes" appeared to show him traveling at high speeds, sometimes reaching speeds of 150 mph on a motorcycle while weaving in and out of traffic in September 2023. That video has since been removed from the platform.

The drive typically takes about an hour on Interstate 25, which has a speed limit of 65 mph or 75 mph, depending on the exact location, an increase from 55 mph in 2014.

Colorado State Patrol said it worked with the Dallas Police Department to identify Dietzmann, whose videos appear to show him driving at speeds up to around 180 mph in some cases. His YouTube channel has around 250,000 subscribers and almost 20 million views across his almost 500 videos.