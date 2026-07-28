Body of missing woman recovered from Colorado's Lake Pueblo State Park

On Monday, a dive team recovered the body of a woman who went missing at Lake Pueblo State Park in southern Colorado over the weekend.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the family of a 30-year-old woman reported her missing on Monday around noon. They told CPW that they hadn't seen her since the evening prior.

Officers found the woman's fishing pole and belongings on the north side of the park, atop a cliff near Yucca Flats Campground. They began searching the waters below with sonar equipment and an underwater remotely operated vehicle. The area is covered in boulders and steep cliffs, which made search efforts more difficult.

CPW says its marine evidence recovery team joined in the search around 4 p.m. Around an hour later, officers using the underwater ROV near the Yucca Flats Campground located the woman's body.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is working to determine her cause of death.