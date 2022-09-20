Body found on Longs Peak identified as Russell Jacobs

'Oh my gosh, that's a person. That is a body:' Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after findin

'Oh my gosh, that's a person. That is a body:' Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after findin

'Oh my gosh, that's a person. That is a body:' Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after findin

The body found on Longs Peak has been identified as Russell Jacobs, 25, of Westminster. Jacobs had called for help late Friday afternoon, Sept. 16, after he became lost in deteriorating weather.

Jacobs called a friend on his cellphone when he became lost. He was unprepared for winter conditions or to spend the night at elevations above 13,000 feet. This was relayed to park rangers in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park rangers were able to briefly contact Jacobs via text message to learn his location. It was determined that he would try to move toward the Agnes Vaille Shelter. That's when communication with him was lost.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park's Search and Rescue Team began searching in the Boulder Field and Keyhole area of Longs Peak the next day, on Friday afternoon. Their efforts were hampered by accumulating snow, ice and 35 mph winds along with below-freezing temperatures, bitter wind chill and nightfall.

Rangers were able to reach the Agnes Vaille Shelter but could not locate Jacobs. The search team set up shelter overnight in the Boulder Field in case he was still attempting to reach the trailhead. Searchers said there was snow and sleet through the night in the search area.

Search efforts resumed before sunrise on Saturday morning. Rangers reported continued winter-like conditions in the area. A clearing in the weather allowed for the Northern Colorado Med Evac air ambulance to fly over the search area.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Jacob's body was located approximately 80 feet above The Ledges by park visitors. Jacobs' body was recovered at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday by helicopter and transferred to the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

Longs Peak is the 15th highest peak in Colorado. It is regarded as one of the state's more deadly peaks due to its easy access and high visitation by Front Range climbers and out-of-state visitors, despite its difficulty.

UPDATE: 'Oh my gosh, that's a person. That is a body:' Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body at Longs Peak