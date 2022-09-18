Popular trail to Longs Peak summit closed for body recovery

The Keyhole Route that wraps around the western and southern flanks of Longs Peak and is the most common access to the 14,259-foot mountain's summit was closed Saturday afternoon while authorities recovery the body of a climber.

The male was found above the Ledges, according to press release Saturday from Rocky Mountain National Park. The Ledges is the first section past the iconic Keyhole. The Keyhole marks the end of the hiking approach to Longs and the beginning of non-technical climbing along steep faces and gulleys.

An October 2015 file photo of Longs Peak as seen from the east. The Keyhole is located at the 'V' to the extreme right of the photo. credit: Rocky Mountain National Park web cam

RMNP stated that the upper climbing sections of the Keyhole Route would be closed Sunday and possibly Monday, depending on the progress of the recovery operation.

No other information about the circumstances of the male climber's death or his identity were provided.

Longs Peak is the 15th highest peak in Colorado. It is regarded as one of the state's more deadly peaks due to its easy access and high visitation by Front Range climbers and out-of-state visitors, despite its difficulty.