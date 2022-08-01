Watch CBS News
Body found in Denver lake believed to be 11-year-old girl

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A body was found in a lake in Denver on Monday. Denver police believes it belongs to an 11-year-old girl with autism who went missing.

Police started searching for the girl at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the area of 44th Avenue and Pecos Street.

They found what they believe is her 2 hours later in Rocky Mountain Lake near the intersection of 46th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.

The medical examiner's office will determine how the girl died.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 12:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

