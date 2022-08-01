Body found in Denver lake believed to be 11-year-old girl
A body was found in a lake in Denver on Monday. Denver police believes it belongs to an 11-year-old girl with autism who went missing.
Police started searching for the girl at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the area of 44th Avenue and Pecos Street.
They found what they believe is her 2 hours later in Rocky Mountain Lake near the intersection of 46th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.
The medical examiner's office will determine how the girl died.
