Body discovered buried behind Texas garage identified as Colorado woman

Police in Amarillo, Texas, have identified the body of a woman discovered buried behind a garage as a 31-year-old from Colorado.

The Amarillo Police Department says it was notified on Oct. 1 that a woman had been shot inside a vehicle and buried in an unknown location. After interviewing possible witnesses, they identified Leonard Torres as a possible suspect.

APD says they spotted Torres driving the same vehicle they suspect the woman was shot inside. Following a short pursuit, officers took him into custody.

Investigators learned the woman had been buried, and officers discovered her body behind a detached garage under construction in the 3100 block of Orange Street. They later identified her as 31-year-old Faith Smith from Colorado.

Authorities said her body will be sent for an autopsy.

Torres has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The APD Homicide Unit is still investigating the shooting.