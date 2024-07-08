Body cam video shows Colorado deputy rushing inside burning home to evacuate residents inside

Body cam video shows an Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy running inside a burning home and the home next door to evacuate the people inside. The fire happened in the 6800 block of South Franklin Street in Centennial on June 5.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tweeted the body cam video of Deputy Simmons running inside. She was the first to arrive on the scene before South Metro Fire Rescue arrived.

On June 5 around 3:30 pm, Deputy Simmons was the first to arrive on scene of a house fire in the 6800 block of S. Franklin St. in Centennial. Setting aside her own personal safety, she entered the burning home and the home next door to evacuate the elderly residents.… pic.twitter.com/7jYYdkvgU7 — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) July 8, 2024

Fire crews were able to put out the fire before it spread to even more homes.

Simmons was treated for minor smoke inhalation.