Body cam video shows Colorado deputy rushing inside burning home to evacuate residents inside

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Body cam video shows an Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy running inside a burning home and the home next door to evacuate the people inside. The fire happened in the 6800 block of South Franklin Street in Centennial on June 5. 

arapahoe-county-house-fire.jpg
Body cam video from an Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy shows her going inside a burning home and the neighboring home in Centennial last month to make sure everyone inside was able to escape safely.  Arapahoe County

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tweeted the body cam video of Deputy Simmons running inside. She was the first to arrive on the scene before South Metro Fire Rescue arrived.   

Fire crews were able to put out the fire before it spread to even more homes. 

centennial-house-fire.jpg
South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to two burning homes in Centennial on Wednesday afternoon. CBS

Simmons was treated for minor smoke inhalation. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

