South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to two burning homes in Centennial on Wednesday afternoon. One person was injured in the fire.

Update: Firefighters are making good progress on the fire. One person was evaluated on scene and did not need to be transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/NeXgTqVO2I — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 5, 2024

Firefighters rushed to the fire at 6811 South Franklin Street about 3:30 p.m. Crews said the fire spread to a tree between the two homes and that's when it spread to the second home.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

