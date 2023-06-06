Body cam video released showing driver in traffic stop before he was struck, killed by car on I-70

The Colorado State Patrol has released body cam video and dash cam video from a traffic stop that led to the death of the driver at Interstate 70 and Morrison last week. It all started last Thursday morning when a state trooper stopped a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of C-470 toward I-70.

During the initial interaction with the driver, the trooper tased the driver to prevent him from escaping after the driver got back inside his vehicle from the passenger side and climbed into the driver's seat.

That's when the driver removed the taser probes, started the vehicle, drove down a grassy median, over a retaining wall and landed on the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to westbound Highway 6 toward Golden. The suspect ran from the vehicle, across the off-ramp, and jumped over another concrete barrier onto eastbound I-70 where he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle.