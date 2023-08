Boat catches fire while on Chatfield Reservoir

Firefighters say everyone has been accounted for following a boat that caught fire on Chatfield Reservoir. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will investigate.

Boat on fire on Chatfield Reservoir South Metro Fire

Two people on the boat escaped and it's unclear whether they were injured. The burned boat is now on shore.