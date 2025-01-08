Broncos quarterback Bo Nix named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for second time in his young NFL career

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II on playoffs: "We're young and hungry"

For the second time in his young NFL career, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been awarded AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Bo Nix gets set to hike the ball at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Nix set a new franchise record for completion percentage (89.7) in Sunday's win Week 18 over Kansas City that secured their postseason berth. Against a Chiefs team that started lots of backups, Nix went 26 for 29 with 321 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The rookie QB also made NFL history by completing the first 18 passes he threw in the game. No other rookie has ever had that many consecutive completions to start a game.

Nix's first miss after 18 tries was to running back Javonte Williams, who was a wide-open near the end of the first half.

"I'll kick myself for a while for not going 19 for 19 and hitting (Williams) for a touchdown," Nix said after the game.

Nix also won Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 11.

Nix finished the regular season with 29 touchdown passes, two shy of Justin Herbert's NFL record for a rookie. His 34 total TDs are third-most by a rookie QB in league history behind Herbert's 36 and Cam Newton's 35.