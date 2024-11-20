Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Audric Estimé says "there's no room to play like a rookie" on the Broncos

Audric Estimé says "there's no room to play like a rookie" on the Broncos

Audric Estimé says "there's no room to play like a rookie" on the Broncos

Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. According to the Broncos, this is the first time in franchise history that a Broncos rookie quarterback has earned the honors.

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field At Mile High on November 17, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. / Getty Images

The NFL honor comes following the Broncos 38-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons. According to a news release from the Broncos, "Nix threw for four touchdowns and more than 300 yards while completing more than 80% of his passes in a Week 11 win over Atlanta. He also recorded a 145.0 passer rating, which represents the second-highest single-game mark in franchise history."

Nix is the first Bronco to be named AFC Offensive Player of the Week since Jerry Jeudy in 2022 and the first Broncos quarterback to earn the honor since Trevor Siemian in 2016. He's also the first Broncos rookie to win that honor since running back Phillip Lindsay in 2018, according to the Broncos.

Additional Information from the Denver Broncos:

Broncos rookies have now earned Player of the Week nods in three of the last four seasons, as Pat Surtain II was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in 2021 and Marvin Mims Jr. was chosen as Special Teams Player of the Week in 2023.

In franchise history, 10 different rookies have combined to win 11 AFC Player of the Week honors.

Through 11 weeks in 2024, four Broncos have earned Player of the Week nods, as Nix joins Wil Lutz (Week 3), Surtain (Week 5) and Cody Barton (Week 7). Denver has not had four players earn Player of the Week honors in the same season since 2016.