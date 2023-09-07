Nature Center benefiting from Day of Service work

Thousands of volunteers across Colorado are getting ready to make a big difference during Xcel Energy's Day of Service.

"This year, Xcel Energy volunteers will be doing trail restoration work," said Rachel Hutchens, Executive Director of Bluff Lake Nature Center.

Bluff Lake Nature Center CBS

Bluff Lake Nature Center is 123-acres of natural habitat on the site of the old Stapleton airport.

"Bluff Lake Nature Center's mission revolves around making nature accessible to people here in the Denver area," Hutchens explained.

The wildlife refuge has suffered trail damage due to the heavy rains this season, so a crew to do trail maintenance is greatly needed.

"For me, seeing Xcel Energy's involvement in our community is one of the things that makes working at Xcel so satisfying personally," said Jared Luner, regulatory policy specialist with Xcel Energy.

Luner is the President of the board for the Bluff Lake Nature Center. He has a vested interest in the work that gets done during Day of Service.

"This is a place that I like to come visit. I really like having this asset in my neighborhood, and I wanted to find a way to give back," Luner said of why he started volunteering with Bluff Lake Nature Center.

CBS

The Nature Center is a biodiverse refuge, with three distinct habitats: riparian, wetlands, and prairie. It's home to a whole host of wildlife and offers a wide variety of education opportunities.

LINK: Xcel Energy's Day of Service

Xcel Energy's Day of Service is September 8 - 9, 2023.