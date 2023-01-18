Blue Valley Land Exchange gets green light, designed for better access
A plan called the Blue Valley Land Exchange has received the green light. That means the Bureau of Land Management will trade federal lands in Grand County for private land in Summit and Grand counties.
The land is around the Blue River in Green Mountain Canyon. Teams hope to create better walk-in access to the canyon, improve trails, parking, wheelchair-accessible fishing platforms and picnic tables.
Taxpayers will not be paying for it.
