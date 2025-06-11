Blue Moon is getting into the lip balm business

In an unusual pairing, beer maker Blue Moon and personal care product company eos have teamed up to create a new orange-flavored lip balm.

The Valencia Orange Lip Balm debuted Tuesday and is available exclusively on Blue Moon and eos' websites. It comes in a round shell typical of eos' style but with a twist: A small Blue Moon label is printed on the orange casing.

In the online description of the product, the companies say the lip balm was designed to enhance the flavor of Blue Moon beer, a Belgian-style wheat beer known for its citrusy flavor.

"This limited-edition balm doesn't just resemble a Valencia orange, it delivers the same refreshing, juicy taste," Blue Moon and eos said in a statement.

While the product does not contain any alcohol, the companies say it is intended for an audience 21 and older. The balm retails for $4.99 and is available while supplies last, according to the companies' statement.

Blue Moon is owned by Molson Coors Beverage Company, whose beer brands include Coors, Coors Light, Miller High Life and Miller Lite.

"Through this unexpected partnership with eos, we're giving fans a whole new way to enjoy that iconic citrus taste," Courtney Benedict, vice president of marketing at the Molson Coors, said in a statement.