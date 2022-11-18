'Blossoms of Light' makes return to Denver Botanic Gardens
Frigid temperatures are upon us and Blossoms of Light is lighting up the Denver Botanic Gardens for another season.
The annual holiday lights extravaganza is a dazzling and ever-changing display of light and color. It transforms the York Street location into a twinkling winter wonderland, with a 100-foot-long light tunnel, glowing orbs, holiday treats, warm drinks, and more.
CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White and producer Kerry O'Connor visited for a sneak peek of the event, which kicks off Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to Jan. 7, 2023.
If you'd like to take part in the festivities, purchase tickets here:
https://www.botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/blossoms-light
