Black Santa comes to Colorado to inspire kids and create community

'Tis the season for Santa to come visit kids all across America in this nation's shopping malls. A unique Santa has stopped by the Cherry Creek Shopping Center this week.

This Santa Claus is a Black Santa. He visited children at the mall for four days, two in November and two in December. Seven-year-old Hailyn Smith's mom Kristy pulled her out of school and drove up to Denver from Colorado Springs for her first-time meeting Santa. Kristy says this was the right time and the right Santa.

"You don't see a lot of people that look like us around here so to actually have a (Black) Santa Claus for a small little kid…that's basically why it was so important," said Kristy.

Santa wants all kids, no matter their skin color, to feel special for Christmas and all year round. Which is why he is happy to be in Colorado.

"It lets them know that they can aspire to be anybody or anything they want to be and I think that it gives them a sense of pride, a sense of belonging, a sense of community," said Santa.

He says the smiles on the kids' faces are what motivates him to travel the country making appearances.

"It's all about the kids and the magic of Christmas and them being able to feel like that they're the only one in the room and when they smile and holler, 'Santa!' It just brings me so much joy, so much happiness and puts a great big smile on my face as well," said Santa.

This particular Santa will be appearing at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center on Dec. 6 and 7 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.