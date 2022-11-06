Black Parents United Foundation to install air quality monitors throughout Aurora

Shere Walker-Ravenell's nonprofit Black Parents United Foundation is itching to get started on its latest project.

"As soon as we get the funding, we are ready to go," she said.

They will be installing air quality monitors throughout the city of Aurora. She says her concern is how close Aurora residents are to oil and gas extraction operations.

CBS

"You're surprised at how many wells are already up here," she said.

Their mission began with a playgroup. During the pandemic, Walker-Ravenell started a Facebook group so Aurora parents could arrange meetups for their kids.

Getting to know each other they realized asthma was a common illness among kids in the group, even though they had no family history of the disease. They wondered if air quality was contributing to their conditions, so the meetup group turned into a non-profit searching for answers.

"Our work right now is focused on air quality and childhood asthma right now in Aurora," said Walker-Ravenell.

Their first mission was trying to find out how clean or dirty Aurora's air is, but the data didn't exist.

"That is something that Aurora just doesn't have," Walker-Ravenell said.

Shere Walker-Ravenell, founder of the nonprofit Black Parents United Foundation. CBS

They decided to apply for a grant from the EPA 9 months ago to seek funding to install air quality monitors across the city so they could start gathering data themselves

"We've just been waiting all this time," said Walker-Ravenell.

Finally, on Nov. 3, they got the news that they had been granted nearly five hundred thousand dollars. It's enough to fulfill their mission.

"To have monitors to go around Aurora right now it's just going to just nail it," said Walker-Ravenell.

She says it's all about giving her community environmental equality, and she hopes her neighbors will pay attention.

"I just want to make sure that our community is awake and understand what's going on in the community," said Walker-Ravenell.

Black Parents United Foundation isn't the only Colorado group that was granted money to monitor air quality. Below is a complete list of organizations that will be receiving funding: