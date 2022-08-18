Black Business Awareness Month sees entrepreneurs vying for thousands of dollars in prizes for business idea

August is Black Business Month. Black entrepreneurs are putting their best pitch forward for a chance to turn their visions into reality.

The African Leadership Group is ready to give thousands to support the best plans and ideas presented Wednesday during their business pitch night.

Colorado is the fastest growing state for Black Immigrants. Papa Dia, founder of the African Leadership Group, was born in Senegal and immigrated to Colorado in 1998.

"Colorado has been always a welcoming place and people are very friendly. There's opportunity," said Dia. "And even during winter, you have the sun!"

CBS News Colorado reporter Tori Mason interviews Papa Dia, founder and president of the African Leadership Group. CBS

The ALG advocates for the entire African immigrant community to ensure continuous improvement to immigrants' quality of life.

Dia worked to build a network of people from Africa to create a bridge between African Americans and the African immigrant community. Dia describes it as a platform where they can celebrate each other and work together.

"Sometimes there is a lack of knowledge and lack of resources. And when these opportunities come, they come and go, and we are the last ones to know about it," said Dia.

The ALG received support from Amazon that will allow them to award cash to the winning pitches and start an entrepreneurship class.

The people pitching ideas went through a six-week course where they learned how to start a business and valuable information like getting a tax ID number and forecasting cash flow.

CBS News Colorado reporter Tori Mason interviews businesswoman La Terrell Bradford. CBS

"We just need somebody to open the door and identify the resources so we can build generational wealth in our community," said Dia.

Awards for the top three pitches will be presented at their annual Afrik Impact Gala.