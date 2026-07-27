"Big Boy" No. 4014 stops in Colorado this week as crowds flock to see historic locomotive
Union Pacific's "Big Boy" historic locomotive will be making several stops around Colorado this week. No. 4014 is the world's largest operating steam locomotive.
The Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive will stop in Colorado as part of its historic coast-to-coast tour to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.
Train fans can see the historic machine in three different cities across Colorado.
Monday, July 27:
Kit Carson, Young St. Crossing
Arrive: 10:45 a.m.
Depart: 11:15 a.m.
Strasburg, Main St. Crossing
Arrive: 3:45 p.m.
Depart: 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
Greeley, 10th St. Crossing
Arrive: 1:15 p.m.
Depart: 2 p.m.
The locomotive first rode the rails in the 1940s until its retirement in 1961. It typically makes a stop in Denver, but this year, the locomotive will only be on the rails for a private Union Pacific Employee Event.