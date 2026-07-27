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"Big Boy" No. 4014 stops in Colorado this week as crowds flock to see historic locomotive

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Union Pacific's "Big Boy" historic locomotive will be making several stops around Colorado this week. No. 4014 is the world's largest operating steam locomotive. 

Union Pacific's No. 4014 Big Boy
HEMPSTEAD, TEXAS - OCTOBER 4: Union Pacifics No. 4014 Big Boy is seen on its stop in Hempstead, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.  Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

The Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive will stop in Colorado as part of its historic coast-to-coast tour to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. 

Train fans can see the historic machine in three different cities across Colorado. 

Monday, July 27:

Kit Carson, Young St. Crossing

Arrive: 10:45 a.m. 

Depart: 11:15 a.m.

Strasburg, Main St. Crossing

Arrive: 3:45 p.m. 

Depart: 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

Greeley, 10th St. Crossing

Arrive: 1:15 p.m.

Depart: 2 p.m.

Big Boy East Cost Tour
Big Boy, the largest operating steam locomotive, arrives in Silver Springs, New York, on its only East Coast tour this month to celebrate its 250th anniversary. John Whitney/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The locomotive first rode the rails in the 1940s until its retirement in 1961. It typically makes a stop in Denver, but this year, the locomotive will only be on the rails for a private Union Pacific Employee Event.

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