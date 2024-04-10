1 person dead after ski stunt accident on Highway 40 west of Berthoud Pass Summit

One person has died after a ski stunt accident on Berthoud Pass, Grand County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the communication center received a report of a skiing accident on Highway 40 near just west of the Berthoud Pass Summit.

It was reported that a 21-year-old man was unconscious and not breathing, which led to a bystander performing CPR. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and determined the skier was dead following the incident.

An investigation revealed that the victim was attempting a "high-risk skiing stunt by trying to clear the width of Highway 40."

The skier lacked the necessary speed and distance and subsequently landed on the highway pavement. The victim was reportedly wearing a helmet and other protective gear while attempting the stunt. The incident impacted Highway 40 traffic in both directions while investigators processed the scene.

The victim's identity was unknown, pending release from Grand County Coroner's Office.