"Beetlejuice" musical in Denver features work of legendary Hollywood magician

Many performances of Beetlejuice the Musical have already sold out at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and the magic within the show is part of the reason seats have sold so quickly. In an exclusive interview with CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas, iconic Hollywood magician Michael Weber said he was thrilled to help the producers and writers of the show bring their dreams to life.

DCPA

Weber, who helped hide Lt. Dan's legs in the Paramount film "Forest Gump," was one of the key role players in the Beetlejuice Broadway production. He told Thomas the live production makes the magic more fun and thrilling than magic done in shows that can be edited for the screen.

"For me there is no real magic other than live magic," Weber said. "The only way to really appreciate it, to enjoy it, is in a live setting. It accentuates the level of impossibility."

Weber said he was honored to be asked to contribute to making the impossible possible on stage. He credited a wide range of talented writers, designers, producers and stage hands in making Beetlejuice's musical so creative and captivating.

"(The writers and producers) may be able to come up with the most unbelievable things in their imagination. But, to then make that real and make it something practical audiences can experience over and over again is exciting," Weber said. "It never gets old, you don't get tired of your kids."

Only CBS News Colorado was invited backstage of Beetlejuice in Hollywood before it toured to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Staff from the historic Hollywood Pantages Theatre guided Thomas backstage where he met with the cast and crew of Beetlejuice.

Jesse Sharp, an actor in the show, took CBS News Colorado into his dressing room to give a rare up-close look at both props and costumes.

DCPA

Sharp held up several popular items from the show including the iconic "Handbook for the Recently Deceased," and the suit Beetlejuice wears on stage.

"You can see all the personal touches, the hand painting (on the suit) and even the things like little tears that make him look like he has been in this suit for 1,000 years," Sharp said. "This is the handbook for the recently deceased. Also, a major part of the movie. It sets up the plot on how you're supposed to behave and where you go when you die. And the Maitland's don't get access to this book because Beetlejuice hides it from them. And, it is a real book."

Sharp took viewers through the different costumes and props, showing how each had very fine and minor details that made them a true piece of the storyline.

"To have such details in the costumes and the props helps you get into the world night after night," Sharp said.

Even with exclusive access to the set, cast, crew and props, those Thomas spoke with still stopped short of sharing how the magic of the show worked.

"I keep secrets for the audience, not from them," Weber said.

From a flash of fire to cast members floating into the air during the live performance, there are regularly magical moments on stage throughout the performance.

"Every time you see a puff of smoke or fire, that feels magical," Weber said. "What is nice about this show is it is magical top to bottom, and the illusion designs that are incorporated in it are a part of that supporting the rest of it."

Thomas had the chance to see the show live on stage before it headed west. He reported that the show would be fun for everyone and promises to leave audiences laughing and impressed with the talent, set and magic.

DCPA

"We are so excited to play Denver," Sharp said.

"It is hilarious, it is full of magic, it is full of surprises. It is full of heart," Weber said. "You have to come see the show."

CBS Colorado is a proud media sponsor of the DCPA. For more information on tickets to Beetlejuice visit the Denver Center website.

If you are interested in tickets, the staff at the DCPA encourages you to consider looking for seats at a weekday performance as those on the weekend are already very limited.