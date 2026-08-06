"Beetlejuice" is in Denver. Get ready with the star of the musical at Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

The ghosts, ghouls and offbeat humor of "Beetlejuice" have taken over the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, where the Broadway musical is running through Sunday. The production is playing at the Buell Theatre through Aug. 9 as part of its national tour.

Performer Ryan Stajmiger is Beetlejuice in the traveling stage production. CBS

Before audiences see the title character cracking jokes on stage, there's a transformation that happens behind the scenes.

CBS Colorado was given exclusive backstage access to follow Ryan Stajmiger, who plays Beetlejuice, as he prepared for a performance. The process begins long before the curtain rises, with makeup, hair and costume work gradually bringing the iconic striped-suit-wearing demon to life.

Stajmiger spends time in the makeup chair before slipping into Beetlejuice's signature costume, completing the transformation from actor to one of Broadway's most recognizable characters.

Based on Tim Burton's 1988 film, the musical follows the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life changes after she encounters a recently deceased couple and the mischievous Beetlejuice. The production features elaborate sets, visual effects and more that have made it a Broadway favorite.

"Beetlejuice" continues at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday. More information on tickets is available at the DCPA website.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.