WNBA Champion, Colorado State Ram Becky Hammon recognized as legendary figure in basketball

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon has won her second professional title as a head coach, leaving people on the campus of Colorado State University continuously in awe of her accomplishments. Hammon, an alumni of CSU in the 1990s, has seen success at every level of basketball she has participated in.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon speaks to an official in the second quarter against the New York Liberty during Game Four of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 18, 2023 in New York City. Sarah Stier / Getty Images

That once again was evident when then her WNBA team won a back-to-back championship title Wednesday night.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in action to start game 4 of the 2023 WNBA Finals between Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty on October 18, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"It is really cool that she won her second NBA title," said Ryun Williams, head coach of the CSU women's basketball team.

Williams said Hammon's ability to succeed on and off the court has proven she is a legendary CSU Ram.

Head coach Ryun Williams of the Colorado State Rams works the sidelines in the Mountain West Conference tournament championship game at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas in 2022. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"She is a stalwart ram. She is an epitome of what a ram is," Williams said. "You can be a all American here at Colorado State. You can be an Olympian. You can be an NBA assistant. She can run a fortune 500 company, that is how special she is."

Hammon served as an assistant coach on the NBA's San Antonio Spurs, the only female assistant coach at the time. She then was promoted to head coach of the Las Vegas Aces.

Williams said he uses her retired number and banner in the rafters of Moby Arena when he recruits.

"Every single recruit we bring on campus and walk into Moby arena, we have them look at that. This is where this place can take you," Williams said.

BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 15: Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon speaks with Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12), Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during game 3 of the 2023 WNBA Finals between Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty on October 15, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hammon has been named as a finalist for previous NBA head coaching positions in recent years. Many, including Williams, have said they believe she will become the first woman to serve as an NBA head coach if she wants to.

"She is someone who has grinded for everything she earned. She had failures, she had successes. But she stayed the course and showed grit throughout all of it. For anybody, young girl or young boy, that is what a leader is," Williams said. "She is a winner at winning. Whatever she sets her mind to she is going to win at it. We are proud of Becky, we are glad she is a Ram, and we hope more people follow in her footsteps."