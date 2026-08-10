40 Bear Trail Bikes delivered in Colorado amid ongoing questions

Some Coloradans who signed over their state tax credit for a free e-bike finally got their delivery. In some cases, they said the delivery came more than two years later.

The company behind the bikes, Bear Trail Bikes, formerly CO EBikes, has faced scrutiny over those delays, as well as safety concerns and the FBI's recent seizure of the owner's assets.

While the company said nearly 1,000 bikes would be delivered, staff at the event last week said the truck that arrived carried only 40.

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One customer joked about the long wait, saying, "It's hot, but that has nothing to do with you all. It's fine."

For some, the timeline has become a blur.

"I want to say almost two years at this point. It might be a year-and-a-half," one customer said.

Another estimated the wait at about eight months.

John McMullen said he wasn't sure delivery would ever happen.

"I was going to call today actually and see if I could get a refund on my taxes," McMullen said.

CBS Colorado asked staff running the event about owner Takuma Hagood, the delays and law enforcement's involvement.

One employee defended Hagood.

"I think he's going to prove to everybody he was doing everything correctly and up to par," Alex said.

Alex said he has known Hagood for years and believes the FBI's seizure of property was unjustified.

"When you're freezing assets, you can't operate. Who does that when someone is right in the middle of operations? Then everybody suffers," he said.

The FBI did not confirm or deny any involvement. But a federal forfeiture notice says the seizure is tied to a money laundering statute.

"As far as I know, he has nothing to hide," Alex said.

Some customers said the long wait was easier to accept because they were receiving heavily subsidized bikes through the state's e-bike program.

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"I can't really complain, because I'm not paying for it," one customer said.

Another added, "They're pretty much free bikes. A lot of people are doing it."

The owner of Bear Trail Bikes has said he is willing to do an interview. Although multiple interview opportunities have been offered, he has not yet confirmed.

The Colorado Energy Office says it does not pay the company until a bike has been delivered. The agency says anyone with concerns should file a complaint with the Colorado Attorney General's Office.