Bear on golf course brings early end to women's tournament in Japan; "surprised" teen declared winner

Bear attacks in Japan at record high as the animals struggle to find food

Golfers in Japan had more than just bunkers and water hazards to deal with when a bear sighting brought an early end to a tournament because of safety concerns, marking the second time in less than two weeks that wild animals have invaded a pro golf tournament.

The final round of the Twinfields Ladies on the women's second-tier Step Up tour in central Japan was canceled after a bear was spotted on the course on Saturday.

The decision was taken to protect players and spectators, said organizers.

Reina Maeda, who was leading on six-under par after Friday's second round, was declared the winner, earning 2.7 million yen (about $19,000) for the victory.

"I was very surprised, but I'm very happy," said the 19-year-old.

Empty 18th green is seen as the play of the final day has been cancelled after a bear is witnessed during the final round of the Twinfields Ladies Tournament at Golf Club Twin Fields on May 24, 2025 in Komatsu, Ishikawa, Japan. Yoshimasa Nakano/JLPGA via Getty Images

Earlier this month, a snake slithered onto the golf course at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, the BBC reported. That came just a day after a turtle interrupted play on the same course.

Human encounters with bears have reached record levels in Japan, with 219 people attacked, resulting in six deaths in the 12 months leading up to April 2024.

Climate change affecting food sources and hibernation times, along with depopulation caused by an aging society, are causing bears to venture into towns more frequently.

Experts previously told CBS News that as Japan's population shrinks, humans are leaving rural areas, and bears are moving in.

"Then that area recovered to the forest, so bears have a chance to expand their range," biologist Koji Yamazaki, from Tokyo University of Agriculture, told CBS News.

Japan's government in February approved a bill allowing hunters to shoot bears in populated areas.

In December, a bear that rampaged through a Japanese supermarket for two days was lured out with food coated in honey. Police said the animal was trapped and later killed.