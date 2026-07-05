New wildfire sparks in western Colorado, evacuations ordered near Parachute

A new wildfire sparked on Sunday in western Colorado, prompting Garfield County officials to issue an evacuation order for nearby residents.

The Battlement Trail Fire sparked near Battlement Mesa Golf Course on Sunday evening. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office has ordered residents near the golf course and Battlement Creek Village to evacuate immediately.

Grand Valley Fire Protection District

The sheriff's office says the area from County Road 309 Battlement Mesa to Rullison is under a pre-evacuation notice and should get ready in case conditions change.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Grand Valley High School.

Gage Donelson

The Grand Valley Fire Protection District says it began as a power pole fire and has spread toward the golf course. They say officers are going door to door to notify residents adjacent to the golf course of the evacuation.

The Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority asked everyone to avoid the area and give first responders room to work. They urged nearby residents to be ready for a possible short notice evacuation.