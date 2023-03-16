Watch CBS News
Newly opened Basketball Social House in Centennial is the place to be during March Madness: "Next three weekends are going to be absolutely huge"

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Ball Arena may have the full-on March Madness experience, but fans can enjoy the games while putting a few shots up at the Basketball Social House in Centennial. 

The establishment has been open for only 3 months and has gained a reputation as a place where die-hard fans can eat, drink and dribble. It's located at University Boulevard and Dry Creek Road and beginning to gain popularity, especially during the tournament months. 

Not only does it have a big space to eat, drink, and watch games, but this massive space includes a full basketball court, several private courts and what they call the "Wall of Hoops" where fans can play with friends. 

"If you're a basketball person, this is the weekend, right? This is the week you want to ditch work and come in and watch basketball and hang out... hang out with your friends and hang out with other people, who enjoy the same team you do, so this is huge. These next three weekends are going to be absolutely huge," said Matt Barnett, co-owner. 

Not only will the restaurant have every game associated with March Madness on their screens, but fans can actually step onto the court to work on their game, put some shots up or reenact every single defining movie in the tourney as they enjoy games.

The Basketball Social House says it's enforcing a community-based and innovative basketball initiative that provides fitness and entertainment through fun experiences for everyone regardless of age, gender, or ability.  

