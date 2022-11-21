Bartender describes shooting inside Club Q, hiding from gunman: "Everything stopped"

A man who was working behind the bar at Club Q when the shooting started on Saturday night said that he thought he was going to die. Five people were killed and 25 others injured when the shooting broke out at the LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.

''We're kind of all hidden in a corner, there was nowhere to go so we're all just terrified, just holding each other. And then shortly after that it went silent. The gunshots stopped, everything stopped," said Club Q bartender Michael Anderson.

Police credit patrons with stopping the gunman from causing even more bloodshed at the LGBTQ nightclub. Police said one patron grabbed the gun from the suspect, hitting him with it and pinning him down until officers arrived. Club Q on its Facebook page thanked the "quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

The suspect has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22. He faces at least 10 charges in the deadly shooting, including five charges of first-degree murder and five charges of bias-motivated crime.

"The door from the dance floor to the patio is a glass door and all that glass had been shattered, it was all over the floor and I saw someone lying there who I know having been shot in the neck," said Anderson.

Authorities were called to Club Q at 11:57 p.m. Saturday with a report of a shooting, and the first officer arrived at midnight. Club goers have said that dozens were dancing when the shots began.