Barricaded suspect forces some in Denver metro area to evacuate homes

Police in Brighton said some people living in one Brighton neighborhood were forced to evacuate their homes early Monday morning as negotiations with a barricaded suspect continued.

According to Brighton police, officers had been negotiating with the suspect since 8 p.m. Sunday. Police said the barricaded suspect was inside a home near Chavez Street and Beldock Street, with Beldock Street closed between Chavez Street and Sandoval Street.

CBS

Most residents were urged to stay inside their homes during this time.

That changed on Monday morning when some residents in nearby homes were asked to leave.

The suspect was described as a male, but officers were unsure of his age.