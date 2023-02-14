Barney is making a comeback – with a new look

Barney – the loveable children's purple dinosaur – has a new look as part of Mattel's relaunch of the franchise.

Mattel announced the company will restart the franchise to a new generation with a new animated series, which will debut globally in 2024. The series will feature Barney and friends with adventures "centered on love, community and encouragement," Mattel said in a news release.

Barney will have a digital makeover – and it'll be featured across television, film, YouTube and a range of kids' products, such as toys and clothing.

Mattel unveiled the design for the new animated Barney on February 13. Mattel

Josh Silverman, Mattel's chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products, said in a statement that "Barney's message of love and kindness has stood the test of time."

"We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences," Silverman said.

Barney was first introduced in "Barney & Friends" when it first aired on PBS in 1992. The series stayed on the air until 2010, remaining an essential part of many households and using songs and dances to bring educational messages to kids.

Barney, the purple dinosaur, in scene from PBS TV series "Barney & Friends." / Getty Images

"Nope" actor Daniel Kaluuya and Mattel announced in 2019 they were set to produce a live-action film of Barney. CBS News reached out to Mattel for an update on the film, but did not immediately hear back.