Bank barricade ends in arrest

Broomfield police responded to an alarm at a bank at about 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. When they got to the First Tier Bank on Destination Way, they saw a man inside the building.

Joell Augustine

Police determined the man broke through the back door. At one point, he exited the building, but then went back inside. Police believe it was because he saw officers were there. The SWAT team responded, and a negotiator made contact with the man. Police placed nearby businesses, including a UC Health Emergency Care facility, on lockout.

The man inside the bank was arrested at 8:30 a.m. He was not armed, and no one was injured in the incident. Police have not released his name or what charges he may face, if any.