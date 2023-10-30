Bandimere Speedway sign stolen over the weekend

Someone stole a sign at Bandimere Speedway over the weekend. The sign was located at Gate A, the racer entrance.

One of the entrance signs at Bandimere Speedway was stolen over the weekend. Bandimere Speedway

Bandimere Speedway closed earlier this month, after 65 years in Jefferson County.

Bandimere Speedway CBS

According to a post on Facebook, Bandimere said the security cameras show the person stealing the sign about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and that, "This is not the first of our signage and property to be stolen over the last few weeks, and we are a little disappointed that people do not have enough respect to leave our possessions alone" and "Do better, race fans."

Upon arriving at the track Sunday morning, staff members discovered that someone helped themselves to our Signage at... Posted by Bandimere Speedway on Monday, October 30, 2023