Bandimere Speedway sign stolen over the weekend
Someone stole a sign at Bandimere Speedway over the weekend. The sign was located at Gate A, the racer entrance.
Bandimere Speedway closed earlier this month, after 65 years in Jefferson County.
According to a post on Facebook, Bandimere said the security cameras show the person stealing the sign about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and that, "This is not the first of our signage and property to be stolen over the last few weeks, and we are a little disappointed that people do not have enough respect to leave our possessions alone" and "Do better, race fans."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.