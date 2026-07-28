Backpack giveaways in Denver area to help thousands of children

Backpack giveaways have been underway for the last couple of weeks across the Denver metro area as families get ready to send their children back to school next month, but there are more on the way.

Government officials, community organizations and nonprofits are doing what they can to help families in need get ready for the next semester, not just with school supplies, but with health support, haircuts and more.

Denver Days Back to School Fest 2025 City of Denver

The 18th Annual Silva Family Foundation School Supply Drive & Backpack Giveaway will take place at Sloan's Lake Park in Denver this week. The foundation provides free backpacks with school supplies to children and families across the metro area. They also connect community members with health, educational and community resources.

The event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Sloan's Lake Park. The foundation says it is expecting to serve more than 3,500 students through this year's event. The children must be present to receive a backpack, and supplies are first come, first served while they last.

Denver Days Back to School Fest 2025 Emily Maxwell / City of Denver

Also happening on Aug.1 is the Packz 4 Kids backpack giveaway at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Packz4Kidz is aiming to provide 3,000 low income children with new backpacks and school supplies. Water bottles and lunch boxes will also be available on a first come, first served basis.

The following weekend, on Aug. 8, the City and County of Denver will hold the annual Denver Days Back to School Fest. Over 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies will be available, along with an area where students can personalize them. Families can also find resources for free vaccinations and haircuts. The event features live music, games, activities and other giveaways as well.

Denver Days Back to School Fest 2025 Emily Maxwell / City of Denver

"The only thing kids should be thinking of on the first day of school is seeing their friends again and meeting their teachers," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. "This event ensures students feel supported and have everything they need to start the semester off right."

The festival takes place at the Westwood Community Center at 1000 S. Lowell from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.